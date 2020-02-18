Phenix City business owner starts petition to install traffic light on U.S. Highway 280

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) Driving along the busy intersection on U.S. Highway 280 can be daunting for many drivers behind the wheel.

“Trying to get through here and get across at times is so congested, that’s why there have been so many accidents. There have been some deaths in this area,” says James Sawyer, Owner Belinda Kay’s Health Store.

Sawyer has been operating the Belinda Kay’s Health Store for 30 years. He’s seen a lot.

“One of our best customers a few years ago was hit by a logging truck right here and was killed, it’s just ridiculous,” says Sawyer.

So far, the petition has sparked the interest of most residents and drivers. It’s only been a week and some Russell County commissioners are on board with the idea.

“I got about 400-500 signatures already. Out of that, there have only been about 3 or 4 people that’s been negative about it,” says Sawyer.

Aside from safety, Sawyer says if the petition were to move forward, it would change the way businesses function nearby.

“We got a new owner of this shopping center here, he’s about to put in a lot of upgrades and improvements even landscaping and like I said it’s just really important that maybe we can save some lives in the long run,” says Sawyer.

Sawyer says he hopes to meet with Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe about the petition. If you would like to sign the petition, you can either visit the store or click here.