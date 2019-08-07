Phenix City Council approve to demolish abandoned homes in neighborhoods

Phenix City is taking drastic measures tearing down old walls and replacing it with beauty.

“We want to make our city look as beautiful and more ratifying than it is,” Said Eddie Lowe, Mayor of Phenix City.

This week a motion was made from city council members demolishing 4 abandoned houses.

“We have budgeted this year $50,000, but we put liens on the properties when we do tear a property down,” said Stephen Smith, Phenix City Assistant City Manager & Utilities Director.

City leaders say removing the structures was highly needed because property values in residential neighborhoods would suffer, which would ultimately affect the city’s revenue.

“It increases crime and you get drug dealers moving into abandoned homes and of course the homeless will get to it and fires, so it destroys the quality of life,” said Smith.

There is a five year rundown of costs made about demolitions in Phenix City. So far the city has spent exactly $44,966.92. A 5 year total of $445, 678.99.

“We can’t just go in and tear your house down. We have to have public hearings and give people notification and you have to give them time to repair the property,” said Smith.

City leaders give property owners ample time to improve their homes.

“They can always come back and recoup that property, but they will have to pay that tax lien on the amount of money we had to pay to get it torn down,” said Lowe.

No date yet has been set when demolition will take place on the buildings.