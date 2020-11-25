 

Phenix City couple charged with murder in King Dr. shooting

News

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)- A Phenix City couple faces murder and manslaughter charges in the death of a 28-year-old Phenix City man.

Samuel and Juanica Alexander are both charged with the murder of Edward Love, according to Phenix City police.

Love was shot and killed outside the Alexander’s home in the 700 block of King Drive November 6, 2020.

The Alexanders were booked into the Muscogee County Jail on November 9th by the Columbus Police Department on an out of state warrant. Both were then released to the Phenix City Police Department on November 16th.

Both suspects appeared November 18th before Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray.

Juanica posted a $75,000 bond. Samuel posted a $200,000 bond.

A third suspect, Montracious “Muck” Harris, faces a Capital Murder charge in connection with this case. Police say they are still searching for him.

Harris is the person that fired the fatal shots that killed Love, according to police.  

He should be considered armed and dangerous and is a suspect in several other cases in the surrounding area, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2813.

