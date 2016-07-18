Phenix City educators selected to learn STEM strategies at national conference

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Two educators are sharing the top strategies to support STEM education in Phenix City schools. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Students will benefit from these new teaching tools as well.

The school system is currently finishing up part of what will become the Dyer Family STEM Center at Phenix City Intermediate School. Jennifer Hall and Ronneeke Gamble will work closely with the new education building, designed to propel STEM-based learning and critical thinking for all students.

Hall, an instructional coach, says the interactive exhibits and teaching sessions they learned at the 2016 Discovery Education Summer STEMmersion conference will apply directly to Phenix City students.

“One of the ways we’re going to implement all of this is in this Dyer family STEM Center that’s just being finished up,” Hall said. “And the students will get 30 minutes of STEM instruction everyday.”

The center is expected to be completed by August 4, the first day of school. Gamble, the assistant principal at Phenix City Intermediate School, adds that the new STEM center was a one-of-a-kind project at the Chicago conference that featured 100 educators from across 14 states and Kuwait.

“It’s like being a top football team and everybody wants to be you,” Gamble explained. “Everyone wants to be like you. Just being from Phenix City and everybody knowing that we are right now within those 14 states are the only ones with a beautiful building like this.”

Along with one-to-one technology initiatives, Phenix City Schools will extend STEM education to elementary school students over the next year or so by installing learning labs.