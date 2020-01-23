Phenix City Fire Dept. responding to a large house fire on 8th St

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) Phenix City Fire and Rescue Crews are working to put out a house fire.

The fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the block of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway and 8th Street.

Phenix City police were on scene directing drivers to take alternate routes. News 3 spoke with the Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy who says the two story house has been vacant for some time. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation continues. Stay with News 3 for more updates on this developing story.

