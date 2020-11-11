Phenix City Housing Authority Introduces New Executive Director

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Housing Authority has announced their newest Executive Director to take office, Dr. Jason Whitehead, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Dr. Whitehead relocated from Youngstown, Ohio where he was the Chief Executive Director for the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority. In his previous position, he managed over 1,200 housing units, with 2,000 housing choice vouchers.

Dr. Whitehead was also responsible for providing housing for over 7,000 residents in Mahoning County, the former Chief Executive contributed over $10 million to the local economy through various agency programs.

As the Phenix City Housing Authority’s new Executive Director, Dr. Whitehead wants to develop the Phenix City community, and more importantly he wants to develop the people within the community.

“If we can develop people, if we can move residents and empower them to take advantage of education opportunities, work towards development and training, then it provides a ready workforce for employers in Phenix City, ” Dr. Whitehead said.

In his new position, Dr. Whitehead will oversee 745 public housing units with 1,584 residents and 960 vouchers. He will also serve as Secretary-Treasurer to the board and manage ongoing work in redevelopment and long-range planning, according to a release by the Phenix City Housing Authority.

Dr. Whitehead said that he believes having the Housing Authority work hand in hand with all community stake holders will allow future residents to become productive citizens of Phenix City.

“We will be very aggressive with our resident services initiatives; we will partner with institutions like Troy University as well as other community stake holders who focus on training and development,” Dr. Whitehead said.

Dr. Whitehead’s new coworkers say they are grateful for all of the hard work he has put in so far, while Dr. Whitehead and his staff are excited to see what the future holds for Phenix City.