PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— On Nov. 16, Phenix City Intermediate School held a surprise parade to wish Kemari Willis a happy 12th birthday.

Kemari is currently fighting a rare form of terminal brain cancer. Crowds of students, faculty, and Phenix City public safety gathered with balloons and signs to wish Kemari a happy birthday. The varsity football teams led him in as the cheerleaders lined the edges of the sidewalk, performing a cheer they made just for him.

Kanavis Willis, Kemari’s father, told WRBL that seeing all the support Kemari received from his classmates and teachers was an emotional moment.

“This was way more than what I asked for because all I wanted, in the beginning, was just to have some cupcakes with his class and just for him to be around kids for some time because he deserves it. So it’s kind of like overwhelming and in a way,” shared Willis.

The Phenix City Intermediate football team will be dedicating their football game on Friday to Kamri. More information about the game can be found on Phenix City Intermediate.