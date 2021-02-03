Phenix City looking into 2021 for economic growth

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – With the start of 2021, officials in Phenix City are looking to make the most of the year to come. A new year means new businesses and opportunities for the city to grow economically.

Before the pandemic, several out-of-state businesses were looking to partner with Phenix City. Businesses from states such as Texas, Connecticut, and California all saw Phenix City as a place for future growth. However, the pandemic has put a hold on those opportunities.

Phenix City is the 12th largest city in Alabama. The city does not have a large space where locals can gather for entertainment and fun. City officials are eyeing an area with the capacity to host 300 or more people. Officials have been looking for properties that can accommodate such events.

City officials were able to find multiple properties that could fulfil the need. Toward the end of 2019, the city purchased a portion of the land, and in 2020 the city bought even more land. In total, more than 22 acres of land were purchased.

Mayor Eddie Lowe is excited about the prospects for Phenix City. “There’s nothing like having your own, so we’ve set out that we want to build an event center,” said Mayor Lowe.

Officials are looking to find just the right design to enhance the city can enhance and also enhance the neighboring city Columbus.

The city hopes to have the area developed within the next four years. City officials plan to have a study done on the location to see exactly how things should be built.

“The great thing is we have the property, we’ve done phase one and phase two environmental and we’re good to go with that. Certainly, were going to have to wait and see exactly how this pans out,” Mayor Lowe said.