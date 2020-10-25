Phenix City man killed in Sunday morning shooting at Columbus strip club

A 29-year-old Phenix City man was shot to death early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Columbus adult entertainment club on Victory Drive, according to police,

When police were called to the Foxy Lady Lounge, Jaquill Ledon Banks was found lying in the parking suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Banks was transported by ambulance to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

Detectives have learned Banks left the Foxy Lady Lounge and was assaulted in the parking lot as he approached his vehicle. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case, according to a news release.

Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to contact the lead detective, Detective Robert Nicholas, at (706) 225-4363 or by e-mail at robertnicholas@columbusga.org

