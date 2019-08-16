Phenix City man sentenced to 35 years on federal drug and firearm charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday, August 15 on federal drug and firearm charges.

According to officials, 43-year-old Hector Manuel Bossio was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug distribution crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm back in April of 2017.

He was later found guilty of all three charges after a trial that concluded on May 21, 2019.

At trial, evidence showed that in January 2016, Phenix City police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at a residence. Upon arrival, officers found a car that had been reported stolen out of Columbus, Georgia. When they approached the vehicle, Bossio was in the driver’s seat and officers saw a bag of what was later confirmed to be methamphetamine in his lap. They also discovered a handgun that was under his leg on the driver’s seat when he exited the vehicle. After conducting a search of the car, more methamphetamine was found, along with digital scales and multiple cell phones.

Bossio received a significant sentence in this case because the judge determined that he qualified as a career offender under the federal guidelines due to his violent criminal history. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Far too many people are illegally carrying guns to support their drug trafficking trade,” said U.S. Attorney Louis V Franklin Sr. “My office will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute the most dangerous offenders that threaten our communities.”