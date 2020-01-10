Phenix City Mayor hosts 2020 State of the City Address

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) 2020 is bringing change for taxpayers living in Phenix City.

“I go to all of the meetings, I go to all of the work sessions so I know what’s going on,” says Mel Long, attendee.

The State of the City Address brought more than 50 residents out to hear about the future developments that could impact the community.

“It’s very positive and it’s exciting because people want to see what’s taken place in their city,” says Eddie Lowe, Mayor of Phenix City.

Mayor Lowe says the city is currently financially sound. He also touts the city’s water and sewage as the cheapest in this area based on a 5,000-gallon usage.

“We just pray and hope that we can continue doing that because our job is to be sure of the taxpayers’ money and me and the council we do not take that lightly,” says Lowe.

Folks voiced their concerns on problems that needed to be addressed in their neighborhoods. I spoke with one resident who says it’s important to have more businesses which can provide more jobs.

“My son is transitioning at a high school and as a parent you want to know what opportunities are going to be avalible if he decides to come back,” says Mesha Patrick, attendee.

Lowe believes 2020 is going to be a big year for that to happen.

“Because of confidentiality we can’t say. We got that and hopefully we can build this event center that everybody seems to be excited about,” says Lowe.

Lowe encourages everyone to be counted in the census,because it determines government funding and political representation for cities among other markers.