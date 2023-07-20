PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Lindstrom & Company, a real estate development firm, is breaking ground on a new development project coming to Phenix City that is expected to become a hub of activity.

Located right off U.S. Route 280 North, the 11.6-acre development will include a number of well-known brands like Starbucks, Chipotle and Peachtree Immediate Care.

Phenix City Mayor, Eddie Lowe, says the project will benefit residents and the local job market.

“Not only does the development help create a quality of life because of the services that they can provide, but even more importantly, it provides jobs for people,” said Mayor Lowe. “They can provide those services, but also take care of their needs and their means.”

The site was strategically chosen in a high-traffic area that will bring in visitors from Phenix City and beyond while supporting the city’s economic growth.

“That’s why we want to continue to grow Phenix City with businesses,” said Mayor Lowe. “It helps with our sales tax. We’ve done very well year over year with our sales tax. This is certainly going to help us even more.”

Mayor Lowe hopes the multi-million-dollar project will be completed by January 2024.