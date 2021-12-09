Phenix City mom charged with child endangerment, after drive-by shooting, drugs located

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama mother is facing charges of Endangering the Welfare of A Child after a drive-by shooting led investigators to uncover drugs inside her home. The home is located along Lee Road 307 and is the same location where a teen was shot and killed in 2020 and another person was critically injured. In addition to the mother’s arrest, her teenage son faces drug charges after illegal narcotics and Marijuana was located inside the house.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said back on January 28th, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 600 block of Lee Rd. 307 in Phenix City, about a homicide where one teen had died, and another was in critical condition. Investigators determined the incident occurred during a dispute involving a drug deal.

Fast forward to Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, where Lee County Sheriffs deputies were called back to the Lee Road 307home about multiple gunshots. Investigators say the same home involved in the January 2020 homicide had been the subject of a drive-by shooting.

“Approximately 20 9MM and .556 caliber shell casings were located in the roadway in front of the residence. A-17-year old juvenile residing at the residence stated that the shooting possibly occurred because he owed someone money for purchasing Marijuana,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

The owner of the residence and mother of the juvenile, Tracy Lynn Bagley (47) from Phenix City, refused to press charges on the perpetrators. Bagley stated another shooting at her residence approximately six months prior, and she did not notify law enforcement because she knew her son was buying and using drugs. A search of the home resulted in discovering illegal narcotics, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Bagley was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, which states: “He or she, as a parent, guardian or other person legally charged with the care or custody of a child less than 18 years of age, fails to exercise reasonable diligence in the control of such child to prevent him or her from becoming a “dependent child” or a “delinquent child.”

Bagley has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000.00 bond.

“The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center and held until a juvenile court proceeding. Including the unreported shooting, this is the third shooting incident at this residence in less than two years,” said Sheriff Jones.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215- STOP (7867).