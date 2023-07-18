PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials swore in a new Chief of Police on July 18, at the Phenix City Council meeting promotion ceremony.

George Staudinger has been promoted from Assistant Chief of Police to Chief of the Phenix City Police Department, after 30 years of serving in the Phenix City Police Department. His predecessor, Chief Ray Smith was promoted to Public Safety Director last October, after 14 years of service as the Phenix City Police Chief.

Chief Staudinger shared with us his thoughts on what his promotion means to him.

“It holds true for this. It’s very, very humbling. And I’ve had to work for several chiefs, and I’ve seen what they have been through, law enforcement. Any law enforcement, even as a police officer, is a difficult job. And as you rise through the ranks, it gets increasingly difficult,” shared Chief Staudinger.

With the difficulties of the job, Chief Staudinger plans to continue to uphold high standards, by holding officers accountable to be public servants and uphold the law.