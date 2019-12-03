Phenix City police announce a murder arrest in 8th Street shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Phenix City police announced the arrest of a suspect in a weekend murder case.

Captain Darryl Williams says officers arrested 33-year-old Jasper Miller last night. Investigators identified him as a “person of interest” shortly following the early Sunday morning murder of 30-year-old Kishard Miller. That shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Street South.

Police say Jasper Miller is being held in the Russell County Jail.

The investigation continues. Phenix City police ask anyone with information in the case to call them (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2813.