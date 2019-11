PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A man wanted for murder in Phenix City has been captured in Ohio.

Phenix City police announced this morning the arrest of 37-year-old Timothy Hayes for the October 6 shooting death of 27-year-old Tremaine Hutchinson.

Phenix City Police Captain Darryl Williams says U.S. Marshals captured him in Ohio yesterday without incident.

Hayes is being held in an Ohio jail until he can be extradited on a charge of capital murder.