Phenix City Police are still working to solve a two-year cold case murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are still investigating a 2019 cold case murder.

On February 23, 2019, Phenix City Police arrived at 1205 4th Place South, upon arriving at the scene officers found the body of 36-year-old, Erica Elias in the driveway. According to Captain Darryl Williams, Elias was shot several times between the hours of 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Williams told News 3 the case went cold due to a lack of information.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of community input on the case, it was an early hour murder. So it probably wasn’t a lot of people around when the murder happened, so basically, the only thing that we had was an outdoor crime scene. In which they are pretty difficult to work sometimes,” Williams said.

Williams said working with outdoor crime scenes can cause evidence to become tainted or damaged.

Elias had a mother and sister, her mother passed away and Williams is still in touch with her sister to keep her updated on the case.

Even though the case has been cold for the past two years, Williams says all it takes if for one piece of evidence to crack the case.

“Any case can be broken at any time, depending on the information that you get. Anybody in the community can come back and say, ‘oh I remember this,’ and they can call in something that they remember that may be a piece of evidence that was missing. That would fit into something that would lead to another lead and then we pick up another stretch of evidence that we’re looking at or information that we can follow up on. Sometimes that leads to a better solvability factor for what we call cold cases,” Williams said.

Williams told News 3 that working on cold cases is extremely difficult.

“It’s frustrating, it’s frustrating when we get the cases to start with. We don’t want anything like this to happen to anybody out there, we know the impact these types of crimes have on the families themselves. But it’s really frustrating when we’re not able to get that closure for the family and you know. We’re always trying to find new information that comes in and we always look at every piece as far as we can take it,” Williams said.

If you have any information please call the Phenix City Police Department or Crime Stoppers 334-215-STOP (7867).