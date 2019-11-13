Phenix City Police Department hosts job fair to fill 20 open positions

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) The Phenix City Police Department is trying to fill some vacant positions on their force.

This afternoon they held a job fair at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center. More than 20 people filled out an application and took a physical test. Currently, there are at least 20 positions open at the Phenix City Police Department.

Officials say they hope the fair will inspire newcomers to help protect their community.

“Unemployment numbers are at the lowest in 50 years so law enforcement across the country is dealing with problems with shortages. What we want to do is get the word out that we’re hiring and if it’s something you’ve thought about or had in the back of your mind would like to be a police officer, now is the time,” said George Staudinger, Phenix City Police Department Administrative Division Captain.

Captain Staudinger says though they are experiencing a shortage, it’s important for the department to be looking for qualified candidates with a clear background.

If you would like to know how to become a part of the Phenix City police force, you can contact the Human Resource Office at (334)-448-2706 or click here.