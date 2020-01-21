Phenix City Police investigating bank robbery at Wells Fargo

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WRBL) – An investigation into a bank robbery is underway in Phenix City.

Phenix City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in the robbery.

The bank robbery happened at 5:17 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at the Hwy 280/431 Bypass.

The suspect was wearing a green traffic vest, a hoodie, and sunglasses.

Officials say no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the bank robbery should Contact Inv. Belin 334 448-2840 or Lt Lahr 334 448-2835.