Phenix City Police investigating dead body found on Dolphin Road in Phenix City

Phenix City police are investigating a dead body that was found Saturday morning.

The body has been identified as 23-year-old Kentavis Perry of Opelika, Alabama.

Police say they responded to a dead body call on Dolphin Road Saturday morning around 9 am in Phenix City, Alabama. Upon arrival, responding officers’ discovered a deceased male, laying in a grassy area that appeared to have been shot.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr, the gunshot wound was to the body.

The victim’s vehicle, described as a 2000, Chevrolet, C-1500 pickup, Black in color, tag # TMR014 AL/19, was not located at the scene. It is believed the victim drove this vehicle to Dolphin Road yesterday or in the very early hours this morning.

Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2840 or (334) 448 -2822.