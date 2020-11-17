Phenix City Police looking for murder suspect in King Drive shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala, (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.

Police say Montracious Devon Harris, age 27, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Edward Trevor Love.

On Nov. 6, Love was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle in the 700 block of King Drive, according to police.

Police have identified Harris as the suspect in the shooting that claimed Love’s life.

According to investigators, on Tuesday Harris led police on a chase. During the chase, police say Harris used his vehicle as weapon and assaulted a Phenix City Police officer. Harris then fled the scene.

The police officer’s condition is currently not available.

Investigators say Harris is wanted on warrants for capital murder and felony assault on a police officer.

Police say Harris should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a suspect in several other cases in the surrounding area, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2813.