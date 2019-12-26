Phenix City police looking for person of interest in late Wednesday night shooting that left one dead

PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL) – Phenix City police are searching for a person of interest after an late Christmas night shooting that left one dead.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier.

Police say December 25, 2019, around 11:30 p.m. the Phenix City Police Department responded to a shooting at AJ’s Bar and Grill.

“Upon arrival, responding officers discovered 36-year-old Sidney Jones, of Smiths Station, with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. First aid was initiated and the victim transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital, for treatment. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital by the attending physician.,” says Captain Darryl Williams.

Collier will possibly be driving a white Mercedes Benz, with a possible tag number of 57CZ413 Al/2019.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says this marks Phenix City’s 20th homicide.

This case is an open investigation at this time. Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2841 or (334) 448 -2840.