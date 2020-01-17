Phenix City Police looking to identify suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identify the suspect in a recent armed robbery.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened on Jan 10 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General Store located at 1402 Broad Street.

The individual, whose face was covered, came in to the store with a handgun demanding cash. At the time the individual had on a blue hoodie, dark gloves, dark colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery or the individual should contact Inv. Greenspan at 334 448-2813 or 334 448-2835.