PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is releasing a picture of a tattoo located on a woman’s decomposed body found near the intersection of Brickyard Rd. and Fontaine Rd. on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The tattoo is a colorful Playboy bunny. Police are hoping someone will recognize it, give them a call, and help them learn this woman’s name and what happened to her.

Investigators say they are considering the case a homicide due to the condition of the body. The unidentified woman was transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s office for a comprehensive autopsy to determine the cause and circumstances of her death.

Phenix City authorities are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the deceased woman or providing any relevant information. If you have information related to this case, please contact Investigator John Young at (334) 448-2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.