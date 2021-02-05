Phenix City Police urging an end to violence following surge in crime in 2021

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday morning, Phenix City community leaders made a plea for help in stopping 2021’s surge of violence. They are asking the community to come together to make a difference.

At just the beginning of the second month of the year, officials are already concerned about the uptick in violent crimes, including several homicides. Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, along with other local leaders, held a press conference at the Idle Hour Park Community Center to bring attention to the issue.

So far there have been four homicides and 14 injuries. Also concerning are 150 auto break-ins that resulted in the theft of 30 firearms. Additionally, officials say Russell County has 37 pending murder cases.

The state of Alabama is listed as the seventh most dangerous state in America. Police Chief Ray Smith and other local leaders such as Pastor Noble all have the same message.

“I’m reaching out to those who are involved in these crimes, and I pray that you would just take a moment to think how that affects your family. Your mother, your father, your children, your relatives, your friends, your community and the pain and the sorrow its causing. Not just those that you know but those that you don’t know,” Nobel said.

Officials say most of these violent crimes are drive-by shootings and face-to-face gun violence. Victims of one crime can be suspects in another crime, according to police. Chief Smith says social media is a common trend with all of these crimes.

Several posts on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are concerning, according to officials. They say many individuals are posting photos of guns, money, and drugs. Officials say these photos are posted for three reasons: to recruit, threaten, and intimidate folks in the community. Chief Smith is asking parents to monitor their children’s social media.

Mayor Eddie Lowe was also pleading for those in the community to stop the violence and to lift each other up.

“Let me also say this to all the families that has gone through these senseless acts that has taken place here in our community. I want to say to you all that we are certainly just certainly sad and we want to encourage you to have faith and the process that you see this morning with our chief and our city and our DA and again I just want to say we are so very sorry for these senseless acts that have taken place,” Mayor Lowe said.

Community leaders are urging anyone with information about these violent crimes or potential crimes to report that information to local law enforcement.