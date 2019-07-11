Phenix City police warn “334 Event” at Meadowlane Park is not yet permitted event

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department says they have received numerous calls from concerned citizens in regards to an event circulating social media purported to being held at Meadowlane Park on July 20 and 21st.

The police department says no permit has been approved to hold this “334 Event” at Meadowlane Park.

“Residents of the Meadowlane Community can rest assured that the Phenix City Police Department is aware of this event and will have additional officers assigned to patrol the area,” said police in a statement on social media.

The Phenix City Police Department also states, “Anyone planning to attend such event is cautioned that no approval or permit has been issued for such event. Meadowlane Park is City of Phenix City Property and officers patrolling the area will strictly enforce all Alabama state laws, as well as City of Phenix City ordinances.”