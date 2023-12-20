COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Central High School is no stranger to success. The football team has won three state championships in their history. But, rarely does a program win two state championships in the same day. That happened back on December 6, when both the Football and Flag Football teams were able to bring home AHSAA State Championships.

Phenix City Schools honored this special accomplishment by both teams with a ‘Walk of Champions’ on Tuesday night.

You can see WRBL Sports’ coverage of this event in the video player above.