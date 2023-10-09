PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City teenager is in custody after police allege he murdered his grandmother by stabbing her Sunday night.

Investigators say on October 8, 2023, at 11:12 PM, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 3000 block of 3rd Ave. Officers found Jynean Wolf, 68, with a stab wound to the chest. Wolf was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation, a 17-year-old grandson was taken into custody and charged with murder. The Phenix City Police Department will not release the juvenile’s name at this time according to Captain Skip Lassiter.

The Russell County District Attorney’s Office says the teen is charged with the alleged murder and appeared before a judge Monday morning for an initial appearance. The teen is being held without bond pending a future hearing.

