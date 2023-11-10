PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) A deadly ATV crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Dalton C. Osborne on Thursday, Nov. 9, in Russell County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when Osborne’s 2017 Can Am Maverick ATV left Stillwell Road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Troopers say Osborne was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly crash took place approximately 14 miles south of Phenix City. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is actively investigating the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.