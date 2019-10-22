Phenix City toddler falls in pool, prepped for flight to children’s hospital in Birmingham

A Phenix City toddler was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional after falling into the family pool and was not breathing.

Police say on Oct. 22 around 1:00 p.m. Phenix City Police responded to a medical call at 40 block of Armour Road.

When officers arrived, they found a two-year-old child that had fallen into the family swimming pool and was unresponsive.

The child was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. The child was stable, but critical and prepped for a flight to the children’s hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

No further information about the child’s condition is known at this time.

The names of the family and the child are being withheld. An investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Stay with News 3 as this story develops.