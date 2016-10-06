Phenix City woman fights her third battle with cancer

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The number of new anal cancer cases has been rising for many years. The American Cancer Society estimates about 8,080 new cases in the United States this year. The risk of being diagnosed with anal cancer during one’s lifetime is about 1 in 500. The risk is higher in women.

One of those women is fighting the cancer battle for the third time. Her name is Christie Mills, a former radio sales executive. She was diagnosed in 2014, 2015, and 2016. She’s praying the third time will be the charm. But it was the second diagnosis that changed everything.

“I was really devastated because he had already told me, you know your body can only take so much radiation and he told me that if it ever came back I would have to have a colostomy bag because he would have to do surgery in order to get all the cancer out,” said Mills.

After the cancer returned for the second time, doctors discovered it had spread to her liver. Following surgery to remove the latest tumor this year, Christie is undergoing chemotherapy again.

She will have about three or four more chemo stays in the hospital. Her two year cancer battle has been an expensive one. She’s created a gofundme page.

To donate go to gofund.me/2kakhwc