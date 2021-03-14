Phenix City’s Sammy Howard — a former mayor, coach, and banker — dies at 81

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Former Phenix City mayor, successful high school football coach, and banker Sammy Howard died Sunday, his family confirmed.

Howard was 81. He died at St. Francis Hospital. Over the last year, Howard has had a number of health issues.

A native of Phenix City and a graduate of Central High School, Howard became an ultra-successful high school football coach, first in Yazoo City, Miss., then Hardaway High School in Columbus, and finally at Glenwood School in Phenix City.

During his coaching career, Howard compiled a 113-27 record. He won the Mississippi state championship in 1969 at Yazoo City. Shortly after that, he returned to the Chattahoochee Valley to coach Hardaway High School.

He then became the head coach at Glenwood School, where he won the Alabama Private School state title in 1978.

Howard became a successful bank president leading F&M Bank of Russell County, which was later was purchased CB&T. He retired from the bank in 2007.

In 1994, he was elected mayor of Phenix City, and served one term.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; three sons, Curtis, Kevin and Craig; and five grandchildren.

Vance Funeral Home in Phenix City will handle the arrangements. They are incomplete. WRBL News 3 will have more on this story Monday.