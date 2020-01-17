Philippine volcano life-threatening despite ‘seeming lull’

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) – A Philippine official says an erupting volcano remains life-threatening despite weaker emissions of steam and ash and fewer tremors.

He advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone.

Officials say despite the “seeming lull,” the continuing quakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs indicate magma is still moving below.

The volcano since Sunday has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning of a volcano’s danger, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.

The head of the government’s volcanology institute said assessing whether the volcano’s restiveness has eased may take up to two weeks.