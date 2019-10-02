Phoebe Ellaville Clinic to Host free Health Fair

Americus, GA (WRBL) – The Phoebe Ellaville Clinic will be hosting a free health fair later this month.

The health fair is open to the community. It will offer health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose testing. The Georgia Department of Public Health will also be on-site providing free confidential HIV testing.

The health fair will be on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is located at 330 Broad Street in Ellaville.

The Phoebe Sumter Ellaville Clinic offers many healthcare services to residents of Schley County and surrounding communities. Common acute and controlled chronic diseases as well as child checks, family planning and pre-employment physicals are among the clinical services offered.