Phoebe Putney Health System announces new COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – All employees of Phoebe Putney Health System will either be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4, 2021, or undergoes weekly testing for the virus to confirm they are not infected.

The announcement was made Thursday in a news release from the health system.

Officials with Phoebe said the decision to update policy was not made lightly and safety was a key factor for the new requirement.

“It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Heath System President & CEO.

According to Steiner, 56% of Phoebe employees have currently been fully vaccinated, but that is not enough.

“Too many of our team members remain unvaccinated. We must increase our vaccination rate quickly to protect our patients, employees and anyone else entering our healthcare facilities,” Steiner added.

Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer said even though no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and do a their job when it comes to preventing infection.

“The research also shows significant side effects are extremely rare,” Dr. Grant said. “Over the coming weeks, we will host town hall meetings with employees to answer their questions and address their concerns as we encourage them to get vaccinated.”

Phoebe employees are already required to receive other vaccinations, including an annual flu shot.

Read the full news release below:

