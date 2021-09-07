Phoebe Putney Health System gives update on COVID-19 numbers

Albany, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Putney Health System has updated it’s COVID-19 numbers and is encouraging vaccinations and testing during the new high spike.

As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 24

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 4

Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,804

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 335

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 85

Total Vaccines Administered – 61,364

“We are grateful that we have had a significant decline in our COVID-19 inpatient numbers over the past two weeks. However, we continue to have double-digit daily admissions and more than a third of our COVID patients are critically ill and requiring treatment in our intensive care units,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO in a news release.

He went on to say, “Looking at places where the delta variant hit before it began spreading rapidly in southwest Georgia, we have seen hospital admissions taper off in some locations, then plateau at what is still a relatively high level.”

He continued focusing on stopping the spread of the virus. “Everyone wants transmission to decrease in our communities, and we all have a role to play to make that happen. We hope people will get vaccinated, wear masks in public and avoid activities where spread is likely,”

Mako Medical, an independent testing company, has opened an additional free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the region. It began operating today in Americus at the Sumter County Emergency Management Agency (the former National Guard Armory) at 901 Adderton Street.

“This is an important and necessary service, so people have quick and easy access to COVID-19 testing. Anyone who develops symptoms should be tested right away. If they are positive, they need to quarantine to help halt the spread of the virus,” said Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer in a news release.

The Americus location is similar to a site in Albany run for the Department of Public Health by a separate company, LTS. In its first two and a half weeks in operation, that site has processed nearly 4,400 COVID tests, with results returned in 24-48 hours.

Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. “Today, we are opening a new COVID-19 advanced treatment clinic across the street from our main emergency center,” said Dr. Grant.

She went on to say of the treatment, “It will provide an additional location where we can administer monoclonal antibody infusions. This treatment is very successful at preventing hospitalization when patients receive it in the early days after COVID symptoms develop, and we are pleased to be able to open this temporary facility, so we can offer the therapy to even more patients,” Dr. Grant said.

Patients with a positive COVID test who are within 10 days of symptom onset may be referred for the treatment by a physician, or they can begin a self-referral process by calling 229-312-MYMD.