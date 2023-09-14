AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus held a demonstration on Sep. 12 featuring the newest addition to the surgical robotics program — the da Vinci XL system.

Dr. Jeremy Joyner, the physician who conducted the demonstration was able to use the device to remove the skin from a grape thanks to its ten-fold magnification capability and extreme precision.

The da Vinci XL system gives surgeons a 360-degree range of motion and 3D imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Jacqueline McLatchy, a Perinatal Chair at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, spoke with WRBL on how the da Vinci XL system is changing medicine.

“And what it allows us to do is to do minimally invasive surgery using a robotic system which allows us to perform procedures that we were already doing, but in a way that gets our patients home faster, gets them back to their lives faster with less complications,” stated Dr. McLatchy.

The da Vinci XL system is currently being used for surgeries such as cardiac, urologic, gynecologic, pediatric, and general surgery.