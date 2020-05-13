Phoebe to donate tens of thousands of masks

The Phoebe Putney Health System is donating 100,000 reusable masks in the Southwest part of the state hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer says the virus is still active in the Albany community. He adds wearing masks is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus.

Donations to the Phoebe Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund made it possible for the purchase of the masks which will be given to every person in Dougherty County. More than 50,000 of the masks will go to Albany as part of the “Mask Up Albany” campaign.

As of Noon Tuesday, the Phoebe Putney Health system reported 60 COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. 11 were reported at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. There were three deaths reported today for the system.