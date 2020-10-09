Photographer offering $1 pictures in “One in a Million” fundraiser to build Opelika church

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A small church in east Alabama continues to thrive, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is forcing members of Heritage Baptist Church to think outside the bucket, to continue their mission of sharing God’s word and serving the community.

With a bucket and a purpose, 21-year old Leslie Melson is on a mission to help the church fundraise one-million dollars.

“Our motto for the church is to reach the world, preach the world one at a time. I am so excited to see what the Lord is going to do with the church,” shared Melson.

Founded in 2007 inside a family’s living room, the Opelika church has grown to nearly 100 worshippers. They now rent space at a former Opelika school, with dreams of expanding. They’ve purchased land, debt-free, along Fox Run Parkway, where they plan to build.

“I put a video up that asked a million people to donate one single dollar, and I’ve raised over $2800 in two weeks. I had donations from all over the world, Australia, and even Vietnam. Now I want to use my gifts the Lord gave me,” shared Melson.

Melson’s a talented photographer. Saturday, October 17th, Meslon is inviting your family to downtown Opelika where she’ll take your picture, edit the image, and send you a digital copy for one dollar.

“We will do family pictures if you have a prom dress bring it. If you are a couple and never had engagement photos come on down,” said Melson.

Melson says COVID can’t stop her church from growing because He is the way maker.

“I just really love our church and the people of our church. I love our community and feel like with our new building; we will be able to reach new people and share the Lord. That is the most important thing,” said Melson.

For more information, on Melson’s “One Million People, One Dollar a Person” project, you can watch her video on Facebook.

Click here for more information on the “One in a Million” photoshoot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 70°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 81° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 86° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories