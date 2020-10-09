Photographer offering $1 pictures in “One in a Million” fundraiser to build Opelika church

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A small church in east Alabama continues to thrive, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is forcing members of Heritage Baptist Church to think outside the bucket, to continue their mission of sharing God’s word and serving the community.

With a bucket and a purpose, 21-year old Leslie Melson is on a mission to help the church fundraise one-million dollars.

“Our motto for the church is to reach the world, preach the world one at a time. I am so excited to see what the Lord is going to do with the church,” shared Melson.

Founded in 2007 inside a family’s living room, the Opelika church has grown to nearly 100 worshippers. They now rent space at a former Opelika school, with dreams of expanding. They’ve purchased land, debt-free, along Fox Run Parkway, where they plan to build.

“I put a video up that asked a million people to donate one single dollar, and I’ve raised over $2800 in two weeks. I had donations from all over the world, Australia, and even Vietnam. Now I want to use my gifts the Lord gave me,” shared Melson.

Melson’s a talented photographer. Saturday, October 17th, Meslon is inviting your family to downtown Opelika where she’ll take your picture, edit the image, and send you a digital copy for one dollar.

“We will do family pictures if you have a prom dress bring it. If you are a couple and never had engagement photos come on down,” said Melson.

Melson says COVID can’t stop her church from growing because He is the way maker.

“I just really love our church and the people of our church. I love our community and feel like with our new building; we will be able to reach new people and share the Lord. That is the most important thing,” said Melson.

For more information, on Melson’s “One Million People, One Dollar a Person” project, you can watch her video on Facebook.

Click here for more information on the “One in a Million” photoshoot.