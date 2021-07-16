PHOTOS: Areas of Germany and Belgium devastated by flooding

Belgium’s government says the death toll from unprecedented flooding in parts of the country has risen to 20.
The interior minister Annelies Verlinden said Friday that emergency workers are trying to locate another 20 people who remain missing.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will mark a day of national mourning Tuesday to reflect on “the great human loss. It will also be a moment to show solidarity, closeness and unity.”
De Croo says festivities marking the country’s national holiday on July 21 also will be toned down.
German officials so far have reported 106 deaths in the floods that also ripped through some parts of Germany.