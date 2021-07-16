PHOTOS: Areas of Germany and Belgium devastated by flooding

This image provided on Friday, July 16, 2021 by the Cologne district government shows the Blessem district of Erftstadt in Germany. Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole. (Rhein-Erft-Kreis via AP)

Belgium’s government says the death toll from unprecedented flooding in parts of the country has risen to 20.

The interior minister Annelies Verlinden said Friday that emergency workers are trying to locate another 20 people who remain missing.

Firefighters rest next to debris of houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People carry their belongings past a broken road in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A woman walks up the stairs in her damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Vervier, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A man surveys a damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

Debris collects in front of a bridge after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman washes mud and debris out of a baby crib outside of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman stands outside while cleaning mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman sorts through clothing in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

People sit at a table in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

A man sweeps water and mud out of his house on a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

Damaged household items are piled in a street after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A car is strewn with debris in a residential street after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A soccer stadium is full of water after flooding in Tienen, Belgium, Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

A man carries belongings down a ladder in a crate after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will mark a day of national mourning Tuesday to reflect on “the great human loss. It will also be a moment to show solidarity, closeness and unity.”

De Croo says festivities marking the country’s national holiday on July 21 also will be toned down.

German officials so far have reported 106 deaths in the floods that also ripped through some parts of Germany.