PHOTOS: Deadly flooding near Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the sites of severe flooding that devastated parts of northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 77.
Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads.
The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said Monday that at least 62 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, 14 died in Sinop and one died in Bartin.
Dozens have been reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop. About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods, with scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters.
Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.