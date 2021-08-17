PHOTOS: Deadly flooding near Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

Rescue workers stand on the debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the sites of severe flooding that devastated parts of northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 77.

A man walks in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

A man looks inside his shop, damaged after flooding, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

People walk in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

A man looks at debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

People walk on a temporary bridge set up by military in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

Rescue workers clear debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

An aerial view of the city center in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

An aerial view of the city center in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, damaged after flooding.

An aerial view shows buildings on the riverbed in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

Rescue workers rest on debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

Rescue workers stand on the debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

A soldier walks among the debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

People watch the destruction in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

People watch the destruction in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

Rescue workers walk in a street in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

A soldier walks on a temporary bridge set up by military in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding.

Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads.

The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said Monday that at least 62 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, 14 died in Sinop and one died in Bartin.

Dozens have been reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop. About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods, with scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters.

Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.