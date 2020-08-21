PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4 million

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for roughly $4 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The Brentwood, California house ended up selling for more than $1 million over the asking price. The home was made famous in outdoor shots for the sitcom, which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)

The 2,901 square-foot, 4-bedroom home was listed at $2,999,000. The house served as the facade of the home the four women shared in Miami.

Listing agent Rachelle Rosten said 20 people put down offers, prompting a bidding war between nine people.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.

