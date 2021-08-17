PHOTOS: Haiti devastated by earthquake, death toll now 1,419

Injured people lie in beds outside the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities have raised the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti over the weekend to 1,419.

A man walks on a collapsed building in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation on Aug. 14.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Residents walk past a collapsed building in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation on Aug. 14.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Coffins lay in the debris of a collapsed store that sold coffins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation on Aug. 14.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A home lays in ruins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A person injured in the earthquake is transferred to a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A doctor attends a girl who was injured in the earthquake, before transferring her to a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Residents line up during food distribution at a camp for residents displaced by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation on Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A youth cries as he waits for a sack of rice being distributed to residents in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation on Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A woman sleeps outside her home in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

People watch a bulldozer remove debris at the collapsed Le Manguier hotel in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A collapsed home lays in ruins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Earthquake victims scramble for a handout of rice at a food distribution place in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Haitians are searching for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend as hospitals overflow with patients, as Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti Monday night bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, flooding and landslides. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Bodies of those who were killed by this weekend’s earthquake lie in a funeral home in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Haitians are searching for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend as hospitals overflow with patients, and Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti Monday night. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A child travels in a pickup truck next to a coffin in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Haitians are searching for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend as hospitals overflow with patients, and Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti Monday night. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A man cover his face as a nurse treats him for a hand injury at the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

An injured woman is carried to the the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A man lies on a wooden plank, on the floor of the Immaculee Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Injured people lie in the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Injured people lie in beds outside the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The country’s Civil Protection Agency also said Monday that the number of injured people has grown to 6,000. The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches and other structures.

And the devastation could worsen with the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace over the quake zone late Monday with heavy rains that raise the threat of mudslides and flash flooding.

Officials say rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas. Heavy rain also fell in Port-au-Prince, the capital.