PHOTOS: Henri treks slowly across Northeast, threatens inland floods

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents in parts of the U.S. Northeast are beginning to clean up any damage so far from storm Henri even as rain still falls.
The smell of sewage filled the air Monday in a New Jersey retirement community as people returned to their soaked homes and possessions.
The area remains under a flood warning until midnight, and Gov. Phil Murphy planned to visit.
Henri hit Rhode Island on Sunday as a tropical storm but spared coastal areas major damage.
Now the threat is inland as the extremely slow-moving storm drops rain across a swath from Pennsylvania to New England on its way back to the Atlantic.