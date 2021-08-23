PHOTOS: Henri treks slowly across Northeast, threatens inland floods

Debris is seen on the driveway of a house after the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents in parts of the U.S. Northeast are beginning to clean up any damage so far from storm Henri even as rain still falls.

The smell of sewage filled the air Monday in a New Jersey retirement community as people returned to their soaked homes and possessions.

The back yard of a house is seen partially flooded during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Residents stand by their properties after the streets flooded during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A resident speaks with a town inspector after the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, NJ., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Debris is seen on the driveway of a house after the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Utility crews work along Walcott Ave. in Jamestown, R.I., to restore power after strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri downed trees, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Two sailboats that came loose from their moorings and ran aground during Tropical Storm Henri, still sit on the rocks in Jamestown, R.I., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

A tug boat pulls a sailboat that had run aground after coming loose from its mooring during Tropical Storm Henri, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Jamestown, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

A downed tree and power lines along Indian Trail in Narragansett, R. I., caused power outages to the neighborhood, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri, knocked down trees and power lines Sunday, Aug. 22, 2001. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

A National Grid power crew works to restore power on Caswell, St. in Narragansett, R.I., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri toppled trees and power lines in the southern region of the state. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

A National Grid crew and tree removal crew work to restore power on Caswell, St. in Narragansett, R.I., after a tree fell on the power lines due to winds from Tropical Storm Henri, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri topples trees and power lines in the southern region of the state. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

A National Grid crewman removes a snapped electrical pole from Caswell, St. in Narragansett, R.I., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri downed a large tree that fell on top of the power lines, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The area remains under a flood warning until midnight, and Gov. Phil Murphy planned to visit.

Henri hit Rhode Island on Sunday as a tropical storm but spared coastal areas major damage.

Now the threat is inland as the extremely slow-moving storm drops rain across a swath from Pennsylvania to New England on its way back to the Atlantic.