Auburn signee Suni Lee earns all-around gold for Team USA

TOKYO (AP/WRBL) – Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around.

She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Lee is set to attend Auburn University in the fall.

Auburn University Gymnastics released the following statement following Lee’s win:

Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee cemented her name in Olympic history as she captured gold in the individual all-around Thursday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "What a fantastic day! I am so proud of Suni and my brother Jess on all they've achieved through this journey," head Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba said. "This is truly a monumental achievement and for Auburn to be a part of it is so awesome. Congrats Suni and War Eagle!" The soon-to-be Tiger still has two more opportunities to medal at this year's Olympic games. Lee will go the individual uneven bars (August 1, 3 a.m. CT) and the individual beam (August 3, 3 a.m. CT) finals for Team USA.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.