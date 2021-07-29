Auburn signee Suni Lee earns all-around gold for Team USA

  TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States celebrates after competing in floor exercise during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
TOKYO (AP/WRBL) – Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around.

She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Lee is set to attend Auburn University in the fall.

Auburn University Gymnastics released the following statement following Lee’s win:

Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee cemented her name in Olympic history as she captured gold in the individual all-around Thursday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“What a fantastic day! I am so proud of Suni and my brother Jess on all they’ve achieved through this journey,” head Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba said. “This is truly a monumental achievement and for Auburn to be a part of it is so awesome. Congrats Suni and War Eagle!”

Lee won the all-around with a 57.433. She topped Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (57.298) and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova (57.199).

With the win, Lee continued the line of U.S. Olympic champions and became the fifth-straight American to take gold in the all-around and sixth overall.

Lee held a slim .101 lead over Andrade heading into the final rotation. She nailed her floor routine for a 13.700 to edge out Andrade’s 13.666 to claim the top spot on the podium.

Lee kicked off the competition with a 14.600 on vault in rotation one, scoring her best in the event in the Olympic competition. She followed with her specialty and scored a 15.300 on the uneven bars. That mark was the best in the field on the day. Lee had a small balance check on beam, but still put together a great score with a 13.833 to hold the slim lead heading to floor.

The soon-to-be Tiger still has two more opportunities to medal at this year’s Olympic games. Lee will go the individual uneven bars (August 1, 3 a.m. CT) and the individual beam (August 3, 3 a.m. CT) finals for Team USA.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

