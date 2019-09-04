Piedmont Columbus Regional and the American Red Cross host blood drive

Piedmont Columbus Regional is partnering with the American Red Cross to replenish its blood supply.

A blood drive was hosted at Piedmont Columbus Regional today, where many volunteers came out to give the gift of life.

Different blood types were welcomed at the drive, and universal donors were highly needed with type O negative blood.

Currently, The Chattahoochee Valley is experiencing a severe blood shortage. Organizers say the drive comes at the perfect time with Hurricane Dorian threatening parts of the Southeast coastline.

“About 2 dozen right now that are on the eastern coast have already canceled, that’s blood that we are expecting to get and now we are not going to get that blood. The only way we can make up for that blood now is what’s on the calendar needs to come in at goal or surpass goal to make up for those units”, Johnny Williams, American Red Cross Account Manager.

Williams says the summer months were a challenge due to schools being out and people leaving on vacations.

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit the donor center in Columbus located on Veterans Parkway.