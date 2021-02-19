Piedmont Columbus Regional gets 2 new neonatal ambulances after multiple private donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two new neonatal transport units are coming to Piedmont Columbus Regional thanks to donations from some of the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s private partners.

Major sponsors that made this possible include Auburn University Dance Marathon, Batson- Cook Construction, the Miracle Riders, Shelby and Wanda Amos, Synovus and Aflac. Walmart, Publix and Columbus State University’s Cougarthon also raised additional funds, according to a Piedmont spokesperson.

“We are able to provide safe, effective transport for years to come. Um, you know, this will have an everlasting effect on many children in our region,” said Phillip Eldridge, Piedmont Columbus Regional Neonatal transportation coordinator.

According to a foundation spokesperson, the Piedmont Columbus Regional Neonatal Transport team covers 21 counties surrounding Columbus and 10 hospitals. The transport team provides a stable transportation for premature and full- term infants who require a higher level of care.

Piedmont’s program uses equipment made specifically for transporting neonatal patients while maintaining the quality of care found in neonatal hospital units.

“We are fortunate enough to be able to ride across the country and tell the story about Piedmont and tell the story about the little babies and what they really need to survive,” said Miracle Rides Donor Scott Ressmeyer. Ressmeyer was grateful to have the opportunity to come home, see his project completed and play a part in the community.

The neonatal transport team has nurses and a registered respiratory therapist. Together, they transport about 200 babies annually for a higher level of care, according to a release from Piedmont.