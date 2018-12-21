Piedmont Columbus Regional holds annual helmet giveaway

Piedmont Columbus regional, attorney Gary Bruce, along with many other sponsors participated in the annual helmet giveaway today.

Kids 14 and under picked their own helmets and were fitted by Safe Kids Columbus.

“This is absolutely the highlight of our year, we love providing helmets to kids, we love working with these families and helping them keep their kids safe. The idea is after Christmas when so many children receive bikes, skates, scooters. they take a fall and they didn’t purchase a helmet with their new device and they end up in our ER at Piedmont Columbus Regional,” says Pam Fair, Director of Sake Kids Columbus at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Fair says the number of kids in the ER skyrockets around this time of year..and that’s something they’re trying to prevent.

