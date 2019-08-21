Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts breakfast for nurse graduates

New faces will walk the halls here at Piedmont Columbus Regional. 55 nurses are starting a new chapter beginning their journey in the Nurse Residency Program.

“We’re very excited about our Residency program. It’s not new for us to have this program, but its an 18-month-old program for us in terms of using the residency program,” said Cary Burcham, Chief Nursing Officer Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Morning sessions, following a breakfast buffet were provided, giving appreciation to the nurses for their hard work.

“I actually grew up here and lived here forever so I plan on staying here for a while, I want to continue to make a difference,” said Colby Jones, Graduate.

The challenges these nurses faced are described as unimaginable, these moments make it all worth it.

“I overcame a lot of failures in life so it feels amazing to finally graduate,” said Jones.

“My charge nurses are great, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Wallonda Pittman, Graduate.

Burcham says he’s proud and it’s great time to enter the healthcare field because of the severe shortage Georgia has with nurses.

“I think there’s always a need for healthcare workers and it’s a great professional choice and it’s very gratifying,” said Rebecca Weaver, Graduate.

“It’s not an easy job it is one that will test you both physically and emotionally, but it’s also one that will generate tremendous rewards for you,” said Burcham.