 

 

Piedmont Columbus Regional implements “Meet My Loved One” project

This is the list that staff will place outside of the patients door. (Photo Courtesy of Piedmont Columbus Regional)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As of Jan. 20th Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital updated their visitation restrictions to no visitors allowed except for a few exceptions. Strict visitation restrictions have been a tough new challenge for patients, their families and even hospital staff.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has implement the “Meet My Loved One” Project that began at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in order to help ease the impact of visitor restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The project allows staff to call COVID-19 and ICU patients emergency contacts to learn more about the patient. From there the staff puts together a list that goes outside of the patients room so health providers create a relationship with the patient that goes beyond the basic care.

The questions the staff asks can range from what their favorite sports team is to asking if their retired. Director of Patient Experience, Meg Sturvdevant shared with us her favorite question to ask and why.

“One of the things that I like asking is as their caretaker back home what would you like to share to their caretaker here,” said Sturvdevant. “Ya know do they need that extra blanket at night things like that.”

Adding that this project helps put the family members at ease knowing the staff is going above just administering basic care to create a relationship with their loved one.

She also added that this project has been great for the staff who have been fighting this pandemic for the last 10 months.

